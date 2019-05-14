Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Henry Franko Jr.. View Sign Service Information Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 (570)-836-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Henry Franko Jr., 87, of Falls, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 12, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Alice Zanghi Franko.



Born on the farm in Falls on Feb. 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Stephen Sr. and Stella Korpusik Franko. Steve was a graduate of Falls Overfield High School and proudly served his country in Korea from 1952 to 1954 as a corporal in the United States Army. During his early life, he worked full time as a dairy farmer, and is retired from Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very proud of, and active with, his children and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by a son, Stephen H. Franko III and wife, Joann; daughters, Deborah A. Rose and husband, Jack; and Mary J. Dickinson and husband, Russ; sister, Romaine Panek; brothers, Robert and Peter Franko; grandchildren, Tracy Marica (Dr. Silviu), Dr. Jennifer Franko Vasquez (Dr. Rene), Dr. Stephanie Kelleher (Todd), Stephen H. Franko IV, Esq. (Abba), Andrew Franko (Amber), Nathan E. Franko, CPA (Jessica), Elizabeth Franko, Christopher Franko, Holly Rose, Meghan Rose, Melissa Dickinson, Rudi Dickinson (Maria), Hannah Dickinson, Jacob Dickinson, Maryjo Dickinson and Thomas Dickinson; 12 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Rose Jr.; nephews, David Panek, Peter Franko Jr.; and niece, Rose Mitchell.



Family and friends are invited to attend Steve's funeral service, which will begin Friday, May 17, at 8:15 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 from the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, Steve's pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, Pa. A viewing for family and friends will be Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank all the staff from Geisinger Community Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and devotion.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.





Stephen Henry Franko Jr., 87, of Falls, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 12, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Alice Zanghi Franko.Born on the farm in Falls on Feb. 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Stephen Sr. and Stella Korpusik Franko. Steve was a graduate of Falls Overfield High School and proudly served his country in Korea from 1952 to 1954 as a corporal in the United States Army. During his early life, he worked full time as a dairy farmer, and is retired from Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very proud of, and active with, his children and grandchildren.In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by a son, Stephen H. Franko III and wife, Joann; daughters, Deborah A. Rose and husband, Jack; and Mary J. Dickinson and husband, Russ; sister, Romaine Panek; brothers, Robert and Peter Franko; grandchildren, Tracy Marica (Dr. Silviu), Dr. Jennifer Franko Vasquez (Dr. Rene), Dr. Stephanie Kelleher (Todd), Stephen H. Franko IV, Esq. (Abba), Andrew Franko (Amber), Nathan E. Franko, CPA (Jessica), Elizabeth Franko, Christopher Franko, Holly Rose, Meghan Rose, Melissa Dickinson, Rudi Dickinson (Maria), Hannah Dickinson, Jacob Dickinson, Maryjo Dickinson and Thomas Dickinson; 12 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Rose Jr.; nephews, David Panek, Peter Franko Jr.; and niece, Rose Mitchell.Family and friends are invited to attend Steve's funeral service, which will begin Friday, May 17, at 8:15 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 from the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, Steve's pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, Pa. A viewing for family and friends will be Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home.The family would like to thank all the staff from Geisinger Community Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and devotion.Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close