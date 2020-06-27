Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home
1101 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-3713
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. Cali

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen J. Cali Obituary

Stephen J. Cali, 68, of Scranton, died at home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on July 7, 1951 in Scranton, and was the beloved son of Anthony and Gloria Abbott Cali. He was a graduate of South Catholic High School. Before retirement, he was a former co-owner of C&N Carpet Plus, and worked for Giant Floor and the Scranton School District. He served in the United States Army Reserve for six years. He loved motorcycles, boating, hunting, kayaking and fishing.

He is survived by a son, Brian and wife, Stacey Cali, of Scranton; two daughters, Shannon Cali, Las Vegas; and Lindsey and husband, Joseph Duffy, of Clarks Summit; siblings, Louie and wife, Liz Cali, of Tamarac, Fla.; and Grace and husband, Carl Weaver, of Scranton; two amazing grandchildren whom he adored, Madison Cali and Cali Duffy; many close cousins, nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and close friend, Judy Luciani.

A special thank you to Dr. Faizmohamed Mansuri, Dr. Masound Firouzi, Dr. Konam Chiang and Dr. Harshit Kahara, and the Personal Home Health Care and Hospice team.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Masks will be required for entry, per CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nam Knights of America MC Lehigh Valley Chapter, c/o Tim "Sarge" Parsons, 1861 Major St., Bethlehem, PA 18017.


Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -