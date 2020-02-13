Home

Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
Stephen J. "Stevie" Clark, 74, of Marshwood, died Tuesday at home after a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis.

Born in Peckville, son of the late Walter and Josephine A. Namovich Clark, Stevie attended Olyphant schools. He loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also loved cutting grass with his tractor and snowblowing, and loved to color. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, and will be sadly missed, even by the family dog, Bear.

Stevie's family would like to thank Karri Reed and Tony Murphy for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Stevie for many years and also the staff at Comprehensive Home Health Care.

Surviving are six sisters, Rose Hurd; Josephine DePew and husband, Carl; Virginia Burton and husband, Robert; Irene Clark, Ruth Clark; and Millie Clark and companion, John; two brothers, Robert Clark and wife, Ceil; and Joseph Clark; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stevie was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter Clark Jr. and Daniel "Boomie" Clark; and a sister, Beatrice "Sissy" Clark.

The funeral will be Saturday with services at 11 a.m. in the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville, by the Rev. Margaret Hartmann. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Peckville.

Friends may call Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
