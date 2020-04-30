|
|
Stephen J. Scarantino, 78, of Dunmore, Pa., passed away April 25, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a lengthy stay and a very hard fought battle due to complications related to COVID-19 virus.
Steve is survived by the love of his life, the former Angela Mele. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2019.
Steve graduated from Dunmore High School, class of 1960. Steve enlisted in the military after graduation and proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of PFC, E-4, from the United States Army, Fort Jackson, S.C., in 1966. Steve served four years of active duty followed by two years with United States Army Reserves. After his military service, Steve initially work at Chamberlain Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., and then joined the family business, Mele Construction Co. Inc., where he worked in various positions for more than 40 years, as the company's heavy equipment sales and service manager. Steve was a very skilled heavy equipment operator and also worked for the family business as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542. Of the Roman Catholic faith, Steve was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore, Pa.
He loved classic and antique cars and was a lifetime member of the Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club, Corvette Club of Northeastern Pa., and the Antique Automobile Club of America. Steve was very happy when he was surrounded by his family and friends, listening and dancing to his favorite 50's music at parties, at their home, and especially on Tuesday nights at the Honky Tonk in Dunmore listening to one of his favorite bands "Flashback." He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends at the casino. Additionally, Steve enjoyed his daily coffee meetings with friends at Dunkin Donuts in Dunmore. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Steve was a very loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by family and friends.
He is also survived by his son, John Scarantino and wife, Kimberly; two grandsons, Tyler and Cayden Scarantino, all of Clarks Summit; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" and husband, Vincent "Jimmy" Cardamone, Scranton; a sister, Lucille and husband, Robert Ross, Dunmore; a sister-in-law, Beverly Mele Occulto, Clarks Summit; and brother-in-law, Dino Darbenzio, Dunmore; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Karen Mele Darbenzio.
Steve's family would like to acknowledge, thank and extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Charles Grad Sr., M.D., Amanda Grippo, CRNP, Dr. Kevin Olsen, M.D., along with the doctors, nurses and staff of Geisinger Community Medical Center for their compassionate care and help during his stay in the intensive care unit of GCMC.
A graveside service will be held in Dunmore Cemetery. A Mass will be offered at a later date.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020