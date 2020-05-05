Home

Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Stephen J. Warholic

Stephen J. Warholic Obituary
Stephen J. Warholic, 56, of Carbondale, died Sunday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. His wife is Sunny Jarrett Warholic.

Born in Carbondale, son of Anna Glanville Warholic and the late Joseph Warholic, he was a good-natured person who enjoyed fishing with his son. He was a Star Wars fan and enjoyed taking pictures.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Zachary Warholic; a brother, Mark Warholic, Carbondale; two sisters, Jo Anne Warholic, Carbondale; and Mary Ellen Owens, Vandling; a niece and nephew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020
