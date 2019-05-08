Stephen J. Zelno, 53, of Eynon, died Friday morning at his home.
Born May 30, 1965, in Peckville, he was the son of the late Thomas Albert Sr. and Elizabeth M. Skierski Zelno. Steve was a graduate of Valley View High School, Strayer University and the Culinary School of Washington, D.C.
Surviving are his brothers, Thomas A. Jr. and wife, Diane Zelno, Archbald; David, Freeport, Maine; Mark, New York City; Matthew and wife, Judy Zelno, Peckville; his sisters, Elaine Zelno Fiels, Daytona Beach, Fla.; and Marie Zelno Wiernusz, Kingston; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Zelno Vezendi.
Friends and family may call Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of his Celebration of Life service at noon at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, with interment to follow at Our Mother of Sorrow Cemetery, Finch Hill.
For online condolences, to send flowers, to light a candle or for directions, please visit www.rapochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019