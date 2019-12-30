|
Stephen John Bieryla, 63, Old Forge Borough Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer, died unexpectedly Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife of 28 years, Victoria "Vickie" Sapolis Bieryla, preceded him in death on June 3, 2018.
Born June 24, 1956, in Taylor, Steve was the son of Mary Ann Freas Bieryla, of Moosic, and the late Stephen Bieryla. He graduated from Riverside High School, as well as from Penn College in Williamsport. Steve was an electrician by trade.
Steve took pride in owning his private electrical business, and serving as the Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer for Old Forge Borough.
Following the passing of his wife, Victoria, Steve's family knew they could not be apart for very long.
He was a wonderful father. His three children could always rely on him when something needed to be fixed. He was the kind of dad who would drop anything to fix something on one of their cars, fix an electrical socket, or install a new light. You name it; he would do it. He was warmly referred to by his children as Clark Griswold for his uncanny resemblance to Chevy Chase.
Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors, and enjoyed spending time at the cabin with his friends or sitting on the deck with his family.
Also surviving, in addition to his mother, are a daughter, Kim Sapolis-Lacey, and husband, James Lacey, of Bear Creek Twp.; a son, Stephen Bieryla; and a daughter, Natalie Bieryla, both of Old Forge.
The funeral will be held Thursday evening with a blessing service by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi at 7 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Steve's viewing, which will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 30, 2019