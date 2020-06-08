|
Stephen Kayatin, 26, died May 29 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Raleigh, North Carolina. Formerly of Mount Cobb, son of the late Gerald T. Kayatin and Susan Skibinski Kayatin, fiancé to Mike Troxell. A graduate of North Pocono High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he worked as an adviser for Cigna.
As a child, Stephen was always confident in his actions, no matter the plan, and often gave his mother a run for her money. His uniqueness helped to claim his place in the hearts of all of those around him. As he matured, he grew into a compassionate and thoughtful young man who put others above himself.
Often seeking new opportunities professionally and personally, his steadfast nature allowed him to be fearless in his life pursuits, granting him a poise that was envied by family and friends alike. He had a playful and witty sense of humor. He was passionate about his family and had a soft side that often showed his kind heart. He was lively, energetic and, most of all, loving. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, many friends and his beloved dog, Athena.
The impact of a person's life, long or short, is shown by how he touched those close to him. Stephen's imprint on all our lives and hearts will live forever.
In addition to his mother, Stephen is survived by brother, Christopher Williams and wife, Jessica Little; nephew, Wyatt Williams; aunts and uncles, Dianne O'Brien and companion, Louis Rizzo; Kenneth Skibinski and companion, Sue Corbin; Paula and William Jurbala, Mary Beth and Rocco Valvano, Steven and Kathy Kayatin, Carol and John Atkins, Chris and Al Kafity; numerous cousins, friends.
In addition to his father, Stephen was preceded death by his grandmother, Marita Skibinski.
A private funeral will be held from the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed Wednesday at 10 a.m. at www.NWRFH.com.
The family plans to create a scholarship fund in Stephen's honor. Those interested in donating, please contact the family for further details.
Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2020