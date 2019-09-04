|
|
Stephen M. Costelnick, 79, of Jessup, died Saturday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit.
Born in Throop, he resided in Jessup for most of his life. He was the son of Anna Bzdick Costelnick and the late Stephen Costelnick. He attended Jessup High School. He was formerly employed by Billig Shoe Co. and was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup.
Stephen's family wishes to thank the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care Stephen received.
Also surviving are a sister, Marianne Boos, Carbondale; four nephews and a niece.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 4, 2019