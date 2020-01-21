|
Stephen M. Grochowski, 67, of Avoca, died Monday evening, Jan. 13, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. His loving wife is Georgia Carpenter Grochowski. Together, the couple celebrated 34 years of marriage on July 26.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Helen Grochowski, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Steve also attended the University of Scranton. Before retirement, he was employed by BAE Manufacturing of Olyphant, and in his early years, by Topps Chewing Gum. Steve was a member of Teamsters Union Local 229. A Chrysler-Dodge enthusiast, Steve was passionate about his vehicles his entire life.
Also surviving are sons, George Grochowski, of Avoca; and Vincent Bonitz Jr., of Scranton; a sister, Marge Yarnchak, of Scranton; three grandchildren; four sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Grochowski; and a sister, Joan Warrick.
Funeral services were privately held at the convenience of Steve's family by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave messages of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020