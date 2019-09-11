Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
Stephen M. Pevec Obituary
Stephen M. Pevec, 57, of Simp­son, died Wednesday after a brief illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Carbondale, he was the son of Albert Pevec, Scott Twp., and the late Carolyn Twardzik. He was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Steve worked for Gentex Corp. for most of his career. He was a member of VFW Post 4712, Simpson.

He enjoyed restoring his 1972 AMX Javelin, along with fishing, listening to music and spending time with his friends and family, whom he loved greatly. Always the life of the party, Steve was loved by all who knew him. His zest for life was contagious and that's a true story.

Steve is survived by his daughters, Danielle Pevec, Carbondale; and Stephanie Pevec, Browndale; siblings, Catherine Giron, Simpson; Brian Pevec, Delaware; Albert John Pevec, Scott Twp.; and Ali von Ahnen, Waymart; a granddaughter, Layla McCaffery, Carbondale; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Steve was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Pevec.

A blessing service and military honors will be held Saturday at noon in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019
