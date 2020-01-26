|
Stephen "Steve" Richard Fleming, 63, passed away suddenly on Monday in Scranton.
Born on Sept. 26, 1956, in Grand Island, N.Y., he was the son of John W. and Barbara Gail (Hobbs) Fleming. Steve graduated from Grand Island High School in 1974, then earned his Bachelor of Education from Buffalo State College in New York.
Steve enjoyed sports, literature and music, and had a great nostalgia for his hometown of Grand Island.
In addition to his loving parents, Steve is survived by his brother, Michael (Laurie) Fleming of Clarks Summit, Pa.; his sister, Patti (Jason) Sloan of Saint Johns, Fla.; and his sister-in-law, Melany Fleming of Brockport, N.Y.
His survivors also include his loving niece and nephews, great-niece and great-nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and his longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Thomas Fleming of Brockport, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held on Grand Island at a future date. Memorial contributions in Steve's memory may be made to St. Stephen Building Fund, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY 14072 (ststephenswny.com) or United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512 (Uncnepa.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020