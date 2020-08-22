Home

Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Stephen S. Yakubisin

Stephen S. Yakubisin Obituary

Stephen S. Yakubisin, 64, of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 14, of an apparent heart attack.

Born in Taylor, he was the only son of the late Stephen E. and Sophie Czerkas Yakubisin. He was a beloved and devoted son who cherished his mother. Steve is survived by Ann Marie Morris, a beloved cousin, and her son, Michael Czerkas Parsons.

Steve was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1973, and he furthered his education at Misericordia University. For many years, Steve worked at Mercy Hospital, now Regional Hospital of Scranton, where he was a radiology technician in the operating room. To his colleagues at the hospital and his many friends, he was known as "Yak."

After his retirement, Steve went to work for NROC, Dunmore. He was a devout Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. Ann's Basilica, where he attended the 8:30 a.m. Mass each Sunday and was the head usher. Steve was a member of Emanon Country Club, Falls. He served on the Taylor Zoning Commission and was a member of the American Radiologic Technologists. When he was not at work, Steve enjoyed working in his garden, planting Christmas trees and golfing.

Steve was a dear friend of Luci Pilosi Sacchetti, Deb Petro and Dr. Joseph Delserra, along with many co-workers. He will be remembered as a true friend, who was very humble, kind, intelligent and unpretentious.

Friends are respectfully invited to attend Steve's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, 1251 St. Ann St., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Francis Landry, C.P. Entombment, Yakubisin Family Mausoleum, Cathedral Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Basilica, 1251 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Arrangements and care provided by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.


