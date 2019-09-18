Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Stephen Woodcock
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Stephen T. Woodcock Obituary
Stephen T. Woodcock, 53, of Dalton died Tuesday after a long, courageous fight with MS. His wife of 29 years is Donee VanFleet Woodcock.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Harold Palmer Woodcock and Joan Rieger Woodcock. He was a graduate of Radnor High School and completed his degree in industrial engineering at Lehigh University. He worked as an industrial engineer for some time before going to the church full-time service training in California. He was then self-employed for a time. After he could no longer work, he volunteered every week at Allied Skilled Nursing.

Steve loved to meet people and was always quick to introduce himself and hear their story. He was always upbeat and optimistic in every situation, inspiring those close to him to stay positive with his difficult situation and medical issues.

Church and family were very important to him and he lived by the verse Psalm 118:24: This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.

Also surviving are two daughters, Evelyn and Kaylah Woodcock; four siblings, Carolyn Berglund and husband, Larry; David Woodcock; Wendy Cooper and husband, James; Beth Stull and husband, Clark; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Gail VanFleet; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will take place privately.

Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019
