Stephen Wojtkielewicz, 58, of Moscow, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a two-month illness, which was later found to be mesothelioma.



Born Sept. 7, 1960, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Stanley and Joan (Kinckiner) Wojtkielewicz.



Surviving are his wife of nearly 34 years, the former Tracy Stone; and three children, Kyle, Aubryn and Kyra. He has three sisters, Donna, Sue and Lisa; a brother, Joseph; along with many nieces and nephews.



Stephen was a graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia. Stephen spent most of his life self-employed in the construction and insurance industries. Stephen lived a life dedicated to his family and friends. He was always putting others first and helping anyone who needed it.



A memorial gathering will be conducted Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa.



For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

