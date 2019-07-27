|
|
Stephen F. Yerka, 89, a resident of St. James City, Fla., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Born July 25, 1929, in Dickson City, son of the late Stephen Yerka and the late Leona Schap, he was educated in Philadelphia schools, honorably served in the United States Army in Japan, was a carpenter and worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, Md. He was a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City. He enjoyed visiting his family, fishing and piloting his airplane that he built. Also known by his loved ones as Fritz and Pop-Pop.
Surviving are his companion of 13 years, Josephine Lomeo Supinski, Clarks Summit; daughter, Pamela Ward, Brunswick, Md.; sister, Elvira "Babs" Yerka, New Jersey; granddaughter, Janene Simon, San Diego; grandsons, Bryan Yerka, David Yerka and Russell Yerka, all of Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Simon, who died Jan. 4, 2000; his sons, John Alexander "Jack" Yerka and Stephen Leonard "Stevie" Yerka; his sister, Claire Yerka; and his brothers, Leonard George "Lindy" Yerka and Herman "Hank" Yerka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be today at 10 a.m. from St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, 515 Mary St., Dickson City, to be celebrated by the Rev. Senior William Chromey. Interment with military honors at St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Parish Cemetery, Dickson City.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing today from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, 515 Mary St., Dickson City, PA 18519. For directions or to leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on July 27, 2019