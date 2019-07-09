Steve De Gennaro, born Aug. 21, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, passed away Saturday after a courageous battle with cancer and he went to heaven.



He attended PS-94, Pershing Junior High School. He attended St. Agatha's School for Religious Instructions. He graduated from the only Agricultural High School in Queens, New York. Steve started many businesses before moving to Pleasant Mount. He was a real estate broker in Brooklyn and Staten Island but longed to farm. In 1977, Steve moved his family to Pleasant Mount to fulfill his dream. He met many people in Pleasant Mount and after many years of farming, he went to work for Walmart in Honesdale. He met so many kind people there and loved to talk to all. His parish churches were St. Juliana and St. James Churches in Pleasant Mount. When Mass times changed, he attended 4 p.m. Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in Carbondale.



He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Mary; his son, Joseph De Gennaro, of Endicott, New York; his daughter, Maria Keesler and her husband, Rob; his brother, Antimo and his wife in Virginia; sister Lucy in Florida; sister-in-law, Geraldine Russell, from Staten Island; and brother-in-law, Robert Oltmann and his wife, Mary, from Moscow. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Angela, Stephen, Gina, Killian, Dillon and Nicole; great-grandchild, Caleb; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



Steve's wish was to have no viewing and to be cremated. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date.



Please consider contributions to the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Juliana and St. James in Pleasant Mount. Also to Sister Anisia at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott. She was a constant visitor to Steve bringing him Communion daily.



Arrangements by the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main St., Endicott.

Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019