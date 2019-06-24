Steve Olexovitch, 89, of Taylor, Pa., died peacefully in his sleep on June 19. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Romayne Maslanka Olexovitch, on April 28, 2016.



Born in Taylor on April 12, 1930, son of the late John and Mary Dicko Olexovitch, he was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1948. Steve served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish and the Taylor Senior Citizens.



A natural athlete, Steve excelled in both football and track at Taylor High School, but his true passion and talent was for the game of golf. While in Connecticut he held the distinction of being club champion of Fairchild Wheeler and Tashua Knolls golf clubs a combined five times as well as winning several member-guest tournaments. His most distinct accomplishment before retiring and returning to Pennsylvania was becoming the Connecticut Senior State Amateur Golf Champion. He continued to win numerous awards in golf after retirement and even scored a hole-in-one last year at the age of 88, at Pine Hills Golf Club, Taylor.



He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and had a special knack for making everyone around him laugh. He will be sadly missed by family and his many friends.



Surviving are a daughter, Marie Parker and husband, Tyrone, Stratford, Conn.; sons, Steven and wife, Lisa, Palmyra, Pa.; Paul and wife, Debbie, Stratford, Conn.; and Gary, Newtown, Conn.; adoring grandchildren, Stephanie Jameson, Brett, Chris, Michelle, Gabrielle and Jack Olexovitch, Alicia, Morgan, Jillian Parker and Jade Turski; great-granchildren, Carson, Ivy, Scarlett Olexovitch and Isla Jameson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving niece, Christine Hembury, who was like a daughter to her Uncle Steve. Also, a special thanks to Dave and Kevin Prislupsky for their incredible generosity through the years. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Olexovitch Sweeney.



Family and friends are invited to Steve's funeral on Friday, June 28, at 12:15 p.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Burial with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Friends may call Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories and extend condolences.





Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary