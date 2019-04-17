Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven A. Hunsinger. View Sign

Steven A. Hunsinger of Scranton died unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, of a heart attack.



Born in Scranton on March 17, 1970, he was the son of Margaret Hunsinger Salari and the late Jack R. Hunsinger. His favorite things to do were fixing cars - he was an A1 mechanic, listen to music and spending time with his grandson and family. He could make you smile and laugh on your worst day. He was the kindest and most loving person you would ever meet. Steven loved his family, friends, life, his soulmate, Bonnie, his bestie, Chris, and Baby, his cat.



He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by everyone that knew him. We all love you, son.



Also surviving are daughters, Stephanie Ann Hunsinger Martinez and Ashlynn May Hunsinger; a son, Steven A. Hunsinger Jr.; grandson, Steve A. Hunsinger III; sisters, Tina Hunsinger Wright and Sarah Salari; and brother, Sam Salari Jr., all of Dunmore; aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Craig.



There will be a memorial for Steven and Craig at the Keyser Valley Community Center at 5 p.m. April 27, for family and friends.

