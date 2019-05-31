Steven A. Morin, 49, Fogelsville, formerly of South Canaan, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospice after a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer. His beloved wife, Erin (Baxter) Morin, survives him.



Born April 29, 1970, in Peckville, the son of Felicia M. Morin, of South Canaan, and the late Allan J. Morin, who died in 2012, he graduated from Western Wayne High School in the class of 1988. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1989 to 1993. He served on the USS JFK CV-67 and was attached to the squadron VAW-126 and was actively deployed during Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Operation Just Cause. Steve shared a special bond with his fellow brothers on that ship; it was a bond that will never break. Steve worked for Lowe and Moyer International, where he was a sales representative.



Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and recreation target shooting. He took total joy in cooking and tasting everything, whether it be inside or an outdoor barbecue, surrounded by family and friends. Steve also was proud of crafting some pretty incredible beer concoctions. His most precious times were spent with wife and daughters. He loved trivia and scrabble games and taking long walks with his family. Bedtime stories with the girls and endless hours of making up stories were a gift that will be forever treasured. Steve was a deeply devoted husband and the best dad ever. He was a loving and caring son and brother. Steve will be missed dearly but will live forever in our hearts. Through the Gift of Life, Steve was able to give the gift of sight.



Steve is also survived by two beautiful daughters, Amara and Hailey, both at home; a brother, Michael Morin and his wife, Bonnie, LeClaire, Iowa; and their daughters, Brooke and Logan Marie; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and a large extended family.



Family, friends and neighbors are invited to share in a celebration of Steve's life on June 9 from 3 to 7 p.m., to be hosted at his parents' home, 1654 Cortez Road, Lake Ariel. Military honors will be rendered at 5 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's memory by mail, phone or online to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, 516-737-1550, www.lustgarten.org; or St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 800-805-5856, .



Arrangements and cremation are by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.





