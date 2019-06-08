Steven G. Mekilo, 64, Lehighton, formerly of Taylor, died Wednesday at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kim L. Eskra Mekilo, and, together, they have celebrated 43 years of marriage.



Born in Taylor, the only son of the late Steven and Mary Fedor Mekilo, he was a 1972 graduate of Riverside High School. Before retirement, Steve was employed by B. Braun Medical for many years.



Steve's passion was his 1988 Harley motorcycle. When his granddaughter Gracie was born, she then became the light of his life. He enjoyed the simple beauty of life and will be dearly missed.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joshua and wife, Kathy, and their daughter, Gracie, Sammamish, Wash.; and Justin, Lehighton; a sister, Barbara Cordova and husband, Tony, Albuquerque, N.M.; he was a loving godfather to Sarah Lyon, Dunmore; aunts, uncles, cousins; a lifelong friend, Ray Paroby, Clarks Summit.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margo Fortunato and Debbie Mekilo.



Family and friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. A parastas service will be held at 3:45 p.m. by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary