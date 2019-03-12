Steven Heinrich, 65, of Jessup, Pa., passed away on Sunday, March 10, at his home.
|
He was born on Feb. 17, 1954, in Wellsboro, Pa., a son of Donald and Anne (Moyer) Heinrich. Steven was the husband of Ruby Heinrich, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. He was employed by Kemper Insurance as an IT tech out of the Moosic and Syracuse offices and a former employee of Five Star Equipment as a diesel mechanic in Dunmore, Pa. He graduated from Mansfield High School and Washington Jefferson University in Washington, Pa. Steven enjoyed hunting, reading, basketball, old movies, sci-fi and playing Euchre.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby; two daughters, Chelsi Louise Heinrich, Chelsea Lynn Clark; a sister, Jacklyn Peele; a brother, Stanley (Ronda) Heinrich; two sisters-in-law, Teddy (John) Lancaster, Phyllis (Jack) Dawson; father-in-law, Theodore Allerding; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Allerding.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, March 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Pa. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2, with Michelle Somerville officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701; www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019