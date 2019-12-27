|
|
Steven Jay Sugerman, 52, passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 21.
He was the son of Linda (Lonstein) and Marty Sugerman. Steve was the father of Dylan Walsh, who was the love and pride of his life. He was the brother of Susan Sugerman and Kari Wolff (Joe), and the uncle of Emerson and Trevor Wolff.
Steve was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and the University of Pittsburgh. He pursued a master's degree at San Diego State University and then joined the family business, Sugerman's. Steve struggled with addiction for many years of his life and will be remembered for his kindness, wit, intellect and love. He will be deeply missed.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Contributions may be made to Center on Addiction at www.centeronaddiction.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 27, 2019