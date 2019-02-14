Steven Potter, 67, of Carbondale, died Monday evening, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, the former Theresa Kleszyk. They had been married 39 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Potter.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Betty Bronson Potter, and he was a member of the United Methodist Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and had been employed by the University of Scranton and Aramark prior to retirement. Steve was a 43-year District 2 PIAA official in basketball, football, baseball and ASA softball.
His family would like to extend a message of appreciation to Dr. Frank Moro and his staff, along with the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and the Dialysis Center in Childs for their kind and considerate care during Steve's illness.
Surviving are a son, Steven Potter Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Eynon; two granddaughters, Madison and Rylee Potter; and a grandson, Chase Potter; brothers, William Potter, Monmouth, N.J.; Doug Potter and wife, Ann Marie, Scranton; and Thomas Potter; sisters, Christine Conigliaro, Carbondale; Kathy Potter, Carbondale; brothers-in-law, Victor, Robert and Steve Kleszyk, all of Scott Twp.; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Kleszyk, Scott Twp.; an uncle; an aunt; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael Kleszyk; and a nephew, William Conigliaro.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.
A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Ginger Daubenhauser at 7 p.m.
To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2019