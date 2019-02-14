Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Potter. View Sign

Steven Potter, 67, of Carbondale, died Monday evening, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, the former Theresa Kleszyk. They had been married 39 years.



Born in Hornell, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Betty Bronson Potter, and he was a member of the United Methodist Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and had been employed by the University of Scranton and Aramark prior to retirement. Steve was a 43-year District 2 PIAA official in basketball, football, baseball and ASA softball.



His family would like to extend a message of appreciation to Dr. Frank Moro and his staff, along with the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and the Dialysis Center in Childs for their kind and considerate care during Steve's illness.



Surviving are a son, Steven Potter Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Eynon; two granddaughters, Madison and Rylee Potter; and a grandson, Chase Potter; brothers, William Potter, Monmouth, N.J.; Doug Potter and wife, Ann Marie, Scranton; and Thomas Potter; sisters, Christine Conigliaro, Carbondale; Kathy Potter, Carbondale; brothers-in-law, Victor, Robert and Steve Kleszyk, all of Scott Twp.; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Kleszyk, Scott Twp.; an uncle; an aunt; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael Kleszyk; and a nephew, William Conigliaro.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.



A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Ginger Daubenhauser at 7 p.m.



To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Steven Potter, 67, of Carbondale, died Monday evening, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, the former Theresa Kleszyk. They had been married 39 years.Born in Hornell, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Betty Bronson Potter, and he was a member of the United Methodist Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and had been employed by the University of Scranton and Aramark prior to retirement. Steve was a 43-year District 2 PIAA official in basketball, football, baseball and ASA softball.His family would like to extend a message of appreciation to Dr. Frank Moro and his staff, along with the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and the Dialysis Center in Childs for their kind and considerate care during Steve's illness.Surviving are a son, Steven Potter Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Eynon; two granddaughters, Madison and Rylee Potter; and a grandson, Chase Potter; brothers, William Potter, Monmouth, N.J.; Doug Potter and wife, Ann Marie, Scranton; and Thomas Potter; sisters, Christine Conigliaro, Carbondale; Kathy Potter, Carbondale; brothers-in-law, Victor, Robert and Steve Kleszyk, all of Scott Twp.; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Kleszyk, Scott Twp.; an uncle; an aunt; several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael Kleszyk; and a nephew, William Conigliaro.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Ginger Daubenhauser at 7 p.m.To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close