Steven R. Duke, 74, Carbondale, died Thursday at Carbondale Nursing Home.
Born in New York City, June 4, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Margaret Brennan Duke. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to Greenville, N.Y., where he spent the rest of his childhood.
Steve served in the United States Army from July 1963 until July 1966. After basic training, he was stationed in Germany. On Feb. 1, 1969, he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Lane. In 1972, he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served his Creator faithfully until his death, of late with the Carbondale Congregation. He deemed it a privilege to serve as a full-time minister for 12 years. Steve was a retired house painter, a job he loved for close to 30 years.
He was a gifted musician who worked with many local bands in the Port Jervis area, including George Day and the Day Dreamers, Mickey Barnett's Band, Jubal, Rick Wilson and the Riverview Boys and Town and Country. His love for music stayed with him throughout his life.
During his time in the nursing home, residents loved to hear him play his guitar and entertain.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by four daughters, Mary El Ritzel Curry, South Carolina; Sarah (Sammi) Ritzel Long and husband, Michael, Virginia; Margaret (Marnie) Duke Wood and husband, Dale, Kentucky; and Jakey Lyn Duke, at home; eight grandsons; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Duke and Sharon Lane; one brother-in-law, Donald Lane and his wife, Ellen; and several cousins, including Raymond Mahoney.
Steve was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Ralph, Jake and Harry Lane; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Campbell.
Memorial services and interment in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, N.Y., will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020