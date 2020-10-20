Home

Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Route 435
Moscow, PA
Steven S. Turouski


1954 - 2020
Steven S. Turouski Obituary

Steven S. Turouski, 66, of Lake Ariel, died unexpectedly Sunday at home.

Born June 30, 1954, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stanley Turouski, and Carol Burkavage McClure and her husband, Thomas McClure, of Lake Ariel. Steven graduated from Lake Consolidated School in Lake Ariel. He was a carpenter and worked in residential construction for many years. Years ago, Steven worked for McKinney Manufacturing in Moosic and later at Simplex Homes in Scranton until his retirement just a few months ago.

He had an avid love of vintage snowmobiles. Steven enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, wildlife watching and his Camaro. He especially treasured spending time with his grandkids. Steven was a pioneer member of the NEP Snow Trails and was also a member of the vintage snowmobile club. He helped to start the Iron Dogs, which was a snowmobile club that established the vintage ride and the vintage snowmobile show in Lakewood. He was a great handyman and worked very hard all his life. He leaves behind his loving family who will miss him dearly.

Steven is also survived by two daughters, Leslie Kizer and her husband, David; and Melissa Bryant and her fiance, Robby Young, all of South Canaan; six grandchildren, David Kizer Jr., Zachary Kizer, Madison Kizer, Christopher Bryant, Connor Bryant and Gabriella Bryant; two sisters, Tina Richards and her companion, Kevin Gress, of Lake Ariel; and Sandy Williams and her husband, Joe, of Lake Ariel; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside memorial services and interment will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Route 435, Moscow, with Pastor Rand Kizer officiating. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.

Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.


