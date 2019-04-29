Stewart J. Atkinson, 90, of Spring Hill, entered into rest on April 23, 2019.
Stewart is survived by son, Robert Atkinson (JoAnn), of Spring Hill; daughters, Laurie Davies (William), of Spring Hill; and Brenda Baker (Louis), of Mississippi; sister-in-law, Scottie Atkinson, of Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Ronnie Atkinson; and son, Daryl Atkinson.
A memorial service will be held June 16 at Community Bible Church, 1700 Heart Lake Road, Jermyn, after regular morning services.
Words of condolence may be written at www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2019