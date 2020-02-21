|
|
Stuart (Stu) Chatwin, 91, of Syracuse, N.Y., died Feb. 11 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, after an illness.
Private funeral services were conducted by the Rev. Shane Nichols before Stuart's burial alongside his beloved wife, Ethel Ann (Dawes) Chatwin, at Spring Brook Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp.
Arrangements were under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020