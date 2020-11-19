Home

Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Susan C. Razny

Susan C. Razny Obituary

Susan C. Razny, 66, of Greentown, died Friday at home surrounded by family.

Born in Scranton, daughter of John and Catherine Green, a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, before retirement she worked for Keystone Community Resources. She also worked for 19 years with her nieces at the Christine Sohns Williams School of Dance in Hamlin, which was a great joy to her.

Her favorite times were with her family, especially the yearly trips to the beach. Large holiday gatherings and picnics gave the most joy.

When the Lord took Susan on Nov. 13, God gained another angel from our family. She is now with her dad who cherished her. She was an amazing person, always there to lend a hand or just listen. Now you have a new job to watch over us all. So, until we meet again like you always said, "Love ya, see ya, bye." We will miss you, Susan.

She is survived by her son, Lyle Razny; granddaughter, Mackenzie; her ex-husband, Lyle Razny Sr.; sister, Catherine Sohns and husband, Michael, Dunmore; brothers, John Green and wife, Rosemary, Scranton; Joseph Green and wife, Linda, Dunmore; and Ronald and wife, Betty Jean, Throop; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna, South Sterling.


