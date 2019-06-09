Susan M. Bond died unexpectedly on June 3 at home.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late James F. and Gertrude Graham Walsh, she was the widow of Robert "Tim" Bond.



Susan was a graduate of West Scranton Central Catholic High School, Scranton, and the Mercy School of Nursing. She worked as a dedicated registered nurse in various local hospitals and home health agencies. She recently retired from the American Red Cross.



She is survived by a daughter, Mari and husband, Seth Hendershot; son, Jesse and partner, Tina Mooney; her beloved grandchildren, Jericho and Autumn "AJ" Hendershot. She is also survived by her siblings, Janice Walsh, Scranton; James and wife, Anne Rainey Walsh, Cary, N.C; Sarah Drob, Clarks Summit; David Walsh, Scranton; her aunt, Ellen Graham Guse, Roaring Brook Twp.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.



A celebration of her life will be June 27 at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or any animal rescue of your choice.

Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary