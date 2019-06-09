Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Bond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan M. Bond Obituary
Susan M. Bond died unexpectedly on June 3 at home.

Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late James F. and Gertrude Graham Walsh, she was the widow of Robert "Tim" Bond.

Susan was a graduate of West Scranton Central Catholic High School, Scranton, and the Mercy School of Nursing. She worked as a dedicated registered nurse in various local hospitals and home health agencies. She recently retired from the American Red Cross.

She is survived by a daughter, Mari and husband, Seth Hendershot; son, Jesse and partner, Tina Mooney; her beloved grandchildren, Jericho and Autumn "AJ" Hendershot. She is also survived by her siblings, Janice Walsh, Scranton; James and wife, Anne Rainey Walsh, Cary, N.C; Sarah Drob, Clarks Summit; David Walsh, Scranton; her aunt, Ellen Graham Guse, Roaring Brook Twp.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.

A celebration of her life will be June 27 at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or any animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now