Susan M. Howard Obituary
Susan M. Howard, 71, of Dallas and formerly of Carbondale, died May 7 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late former Carbondale Mayor Frank L. Howard and Agnes Brennan Howard. She attended St. Rose School, Carbondale. She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas, and a former member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale.

Surviving are a sister, Ann Cominsky and husband, Joe, Dallas, with whom she resided for many years; two brothers, Jerry Howard and wife, Carol, Milford, Del.; and John Howard and wife, Joan, Emmitsburg, Md.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Lanni.

Private funeral services were held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Restoration Fund, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020
