Susan M. Kaiser, 60, of Carbondale, died Thursday after a battle with stage IV lung cancer.



Born in Honesdale, daughter of the late Walter M. and Martha M. Vaverchak Muczyn, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of the Narrowsburg Central School, Narrowsburg, N.Y. She was employed as a cleaning person for the Carbondale Area School District.



Surviving are two daughters, Julie Truitt, Japan; and Chrissy Jones, Westminster, Md.; four sisters, MaryAnn Rutledge, Judy Cili, Catherine Cousins and Sally Ward; five grandsons, Declan, Owen, Julian, Riley and Keegan; a nephew and several nieces.



The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment will be private in St. Francis Cemetery, Narrowsburg, N.Y.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/.



For directions or to send online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on July 17, 2019