Susan Marie Kich, 61, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice. Her husband is Michael Kich.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Lenora Stevens Sawchak. A 1976 graduate of West Scranton High School, she had worked for several banks in the area.
Susan enjoyed swimming and spending time at the beach, spending time in prayer and being involved in the life of the church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Also surviving are her daughter, Shannon Lewis and husband, Larry, Scranton; two grandsons, Gage and Austin Lewis; two sisters, Mary Sawchak, South Carolina; and Lenora Walsh and husband, Kevin, West Virginia; a brother, Richard Sawchak and wife, Jennifer, Virginia; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Peter Sawchak.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Kyle Murphy, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Williamsport.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020