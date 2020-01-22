Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Kich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Kich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Marie Kich Obituary
Susan Marie Kich, 61, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice. Her husband is Michael Kich.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Lenora Stevens Sawchak. A 1976 graduate of West Scranton High School, she had worked for several banks in the area.

Susan enjoyed swimming and spending time at the beach, spending time in prayer and being involved in the life of the church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Also surviving are her daughter, Shannon Lewis and husband, Larry, Scranton; two grandsons, Gage and Austin Lewis; two sisters, Mary Sawchak, South Carolina; and Lenora Walsh and husband, Kevin, West Virginia; a brother, Richard Sawchak and wife, Jennifer, Virginia; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Peter Sawchak.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Kyle Murphy, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Williamsport.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -