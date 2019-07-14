|
Susan Maynard, 58, died on July 3 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton after a long struggle with cancer.
Born June 25, 1961, in Staten Island, N.Y., the daughter of Stanley and Marion (Lipp) Moir, she graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School in 1979.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Maynard; sister, Janet Moir McCaffrey; daughters, Beverly Miszler; Brenda Jennings; and Lisa Miszler-Ruppert; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Steven Moir; and her daughter, Nicole Miszler Pinch.
Private services will be held for the family.
Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019