Susan N. Goebel, 70, of Greentown, died July 9 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was the wife of Jonathan Goebel. The couple was married 35 years.



Born in New Orleans, La., she was the daughter of the late Saverio Joseph and Anita Mae Gatti Nicolosi. Susan was a homemaker and previously worked for Panasonic and the New Yorker in Manhattan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including her beloved husband, son and granddaughters. Susan was an avid crafter and enjoyed sewing, decorating, designing, painting and refinishing furniture. Susan loved her dog Belle and was a pet lover. She was raised in Louisiana and still enjoyed Mardi Gras King Cake every holiday and southern cooking.



Also surviving are a son, Christopher; sisters, Jane and Peggy; brother, Kenny; and grandchildren, Jordan, Nova and Neveah.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Faith Baptist Fellowship Church, 1397 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund for Faith Baptist Church and the address above.



Arrangements and cremation was entrusted to Pennsylvania Cremation Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019