Susan R. Friedman, 75, of Lansdale, died Wednesday, July 24, at her home. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Friedman Sr. Born April 14, 1944, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Boyle) Imhof.
She was a member of the last class of Ambler High School, and also graduated from Penn State and Philadelphia College of Optometry. She then worked as an orientation and mobility instructor for blind and visually impaired people for 30 years.
Surviving with her husband are her son, Michael A. Friedman; daughters, Megan E. Larkin; and Terry Ann Giltner and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Delaney, Elizabeth, Brooke and Lara Rose; sister, Ann Kulp and husband, Chick.
She was predeceased by a son, Richard J. Friedman Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ski For Light Inc., 1455 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408.
Published in Scranton Times on July 27, 2019