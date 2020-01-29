|
|
Susan "Suzie" Swierbinski, 64, of Dickson City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, at home. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Walter Swierbinski.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Nawrocki Meyers. She was a graduate of Mid Valley High School and she was a homemaker.
Suzie was a true lover of life. She and her husband, Walter, had a 55-year friendship before marrying and raising a beautiful blended family. If you were lucky enough to know her, you know that she could be summed up with three things: Garth Brooks, peace and her children. Her children and grandchildren were her true loves. She took the most pride in them. She brought smiles and positivity to every situation.
She was considered to be a second mom to so many. Her life motto was "Don't ever lose your sense of humor!"
Also surviving are six children, Kenn Sosnowski and companion, Cristina Dixon, Texas; Paul Kellogg and companion, Tanya Ovens, Scranton; Amie Kellogg-Baker and husband, Anthony, Scranton; Keri Swierbinski, Dickson City; Walter Swierbinski Jr., Dickson City; and Ashley Garcia, Scranton; seven grandchildren; a sister, Jana Siwek and husband, Michael, Wilmington, Del.; mother-in-law, Frances Swierbinski, Throop; sister-in-law, Sandra Gregory, Throop; and brother- and sister-in-law, David and Patti Swierbinski, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020