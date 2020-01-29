Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Swierbinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan "Suzie" Swierbinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan "Suzie" Swierbinski Obituary
Susan "Suzie" Swierbin­ski, 64, of Dickson City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, at home. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Walter Swierbinski.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Nawrocki Meyers. She was a graduate of Mid Valley High School and she was a homemaker.

Suzie was a true lover of life. She and her husband, Walter, had a 55-year friendship before marrying and raising a beautiful blended family. If you were lucky enough to know her, you know that she could be summed up with three things: Garth Brooks, peace and her children. Her children and grandchildren were her true loves. She took the most pride in them. She brought smiles and positivity to every situation.

She was considered to be a second mom to so many. Her life motto was "Don't ever lose your sense of humor!"

Also surviving are six children, Kenn Sosnowski and companion, Cristina Dixon, Texas; Paul Kellogg and companion, Tanya Ovens, Scranton; Amie Kellogg-Baker and husband, Anthony, Scranton; Keri Swierbinski, Dickson City; Walter Swierbinski Jr., Dickson City; and Ashley Garcia, Scranton; seven grandchildren; a sister, Jana Siwek and husband, Michael, Wilmington, Del.; mother-in-law, Frances Swierbinski, Throop; sister-in-law, Sandra Gregory, Throop; and brother- and sister-in-law, David and Patti Swierbinski, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -