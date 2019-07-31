|
Susan Vosburg Dutter, 55, of Scranton, died July 23 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the widow of Charles Dutter.
Born in Greenfield Twp., daughter of the late William B. and Ruth Parmenteri Vosburg, she was a graduate of Lakeland High School and was employed by Allied Rehab Services in years past.
Surviving are three sons, Brian, Eric and Jonathon Dutter; a daughter, Kelly Bell; two grandchildren, Corey and Isabelle; a brother, William Vosburg; a niece, Abigail; several cousins; and her longtime friend and companion, Mark Sobota.
She was also preceded in death by four aunts, Mary Jane White, Josephine Coates, Angeline Clark and Beatrice Reeves; and an uncle, the Rev. Francis Parmenteri.
A memorial service will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with services by the Rev. Ernest Drost, Peckville Assembly of God, Blakely.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Memorial donations may be made to Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Business Route 6, Blakely, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019