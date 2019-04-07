Suzanne Costanzo Germano, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2018.
She was born in Carbondale, Pa., and was preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel and Helen Costanzo; and brother, Philip. She is survived by her husband, Dominic; sister, Joanne Schneider; daughters, Rebecca Germano and Deanna (John) Scharf; granddaughters, Alyssa, Natalie and Jillian Scharf; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be Saturday, April 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Carbondale.
Visitation, 8:30, church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to curepsp.org or samaritannj.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2019