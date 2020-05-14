|
|
Suzanne Pringle, 75, passed away in her sleep at her home in Dickson City. She was the wife of the late David Pringle, who died in 1998.
Born in Scranton to the late William and Margaret Weight, she was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and grew up in Clarks Summit. She worked at the Lourdesmont School in the group home for many years. Sue moved to Dickson City several years ago in order to live close to her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed following her grandchildren's' lives and especially loved watching her granddaughter's softball games.
Sue was a laid back, carefree person who was an avid reader, enjoyed word puzzles, playing cards and board games, and cooking, but most of all loved to chat with family or friends over a cup of coffee. She always had time to talk with a friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew her, including her faithful fury companion, Boomer. She had fond memories of camping and fishing with her husband and annual trips to the Wildwood, N.J., beach with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth. She is survived by her daughter, Storm Talluto and husband, Vincent, and grandchildren, Vinny, Christopher, Audrey and Natalie, all of Dickson City; as well as Sue's stepchildren, David Pringle (Connie), Gary Pringle and Donna Benjamin (Allan), all of Scranton.
A graveside service in her memory followed by a luncheon will be held at the convenience of family. Memorial contributions in Sue's memory may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Peckville, 1557 Main St., Peckville, PA 18452; and the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements by the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020