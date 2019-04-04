Suzette Borgia Dye 39, originally of Dunmore, died Saturday, March 23, in Little Rock, Ark., after a short battle with cancer.
Suzette is survived by her children, Sage and Hunter Dye, both of VanBuren, Ark.; her father, George Borgia, Dunmore; her three brothers, Joseph, Robert and Frank Borgia, all of Dunmore; and her paternal grandparents, Frank and Nancy Borgia, Dunmore.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Leslie Borgia.
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2019