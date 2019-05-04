Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzette Jeanette Borusiewicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzette Jeanette Borusiewicz, 72, of Dickson City, died Sunday evening, April 28, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an unexpected brief illness. She was the beloved wife and life of her husband, Alfred Borusiewicz. They had been married for 31 years.



Born in Blue Island, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Matt L. and Ethel Redford Graff, she had been a resident of Dickson City for the past 32 years.



Suzette grew up in the Fort Worth area of Texas, graduated from Tarrant County High School in Dallas and continued her education attending classes in computer operations at the University of Dallas.



Prior to retirement, Suzette had been employed at the NCH Corp. in Dallas, Texas, for 20 years and as a data analyst for Casket Shells Inc., Eynon, Pa., for 17 years. She was of the Catholic faith, a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and a devoted disciple to St. Ann, Mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She and her husband met while he was on a job assignment at DFW airport and as the saying goes, the rest is history.



Suzette loved to travel, was a big admirer of the "Old West" towns and folklore, but would go anywhere on a moment's notice, especially on unplanned road trips to places off the beaten path.



She had a special love and place in her life for her pets, Shih-Tzu "Puggy" and Beagle "Zack." They were part of every road trip while alive. Her "Texas" style cooking talent was unmatched and excelled more so when it came to barbecuing.



She had a deep respect for all veterans and would make time to listen to any and all war stories. Words cannot now, nor ever will, describe how she will be missed.



In addition to her husband, Suzette is survived by two daughters, Paulette Petty and Bridgett Petty Kane; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



As per Suzette's request, all services will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Frank T. Mazur Fune­ral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

