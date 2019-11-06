|
Sy Syxiengmay, 75, of West Scranton, died Sunday evening at home surrounded by his devoted family. He is survived by his wife, Manh Pompumei. The couple recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Born in Laos, he was the son of the late Toi and Chan Syxiengmay. Sy was a former field commander and paratrooper of the Royal Lao Army Airborne who fought to prevent communism from taking a grip on his beloved homeland during the Laotian Civil War and Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s.
After the war, he and his family immigrated to the United States in 1980. He retired from Arlington Industries, where he was employed as a machine operator for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Phet Onhvandy, who is survived by her husband, Bounleuth Onhvandy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Paul and wife, Madona Syxiengmay, Mount Vernon, Ill.; two daughters, Katie Washeleski and husband, David, Simpson, Pa.; and Mary Ann Syxiengmay and companion, Chad Buie, Scranton, Pa.; six grandchildren, David, Brian, Nikki, Rikki, Ryan and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Kai; his two beloved canine children, Michael and Mikey; a sister, Noy Syxiengmay; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sy's Buddhist funeral ritual on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at noon in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Buddhist cremation ceremony will follow at 3 p.m.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Friday Nov. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019