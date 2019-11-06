Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Sy Syxiengmay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sy Syxiengmay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sy Syxiengmay Obituary
Sy Syxiengmay, 75, of West Scranton, died Sunday evening at home surrounded by his devoted family. He is survived by his wife, Manh Pompumei. The couple recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Born in Laos, he was the son of the late Toi and Chan Syxiengmay. Sy was a former field commander and paratrooper of the Royal Lao Army Airborne who fought to prevent communism from taking a grip on his beloved homeland during the Laotian Civil War and Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s.

After the war, he and his family immigrated to the United States in 1980. He retired from Arlington Industries, where he was employed as a machine operator for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Phet Onhvandy, who is survived by her husband, Bounleuth Onhvandy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Paul and wife, Madona Syxiengmay, Mount Vernon, Ill.; two daughters, Katie Washeleski and husband, David, Simpson, Pa.; and Mary Ann Syxiengmay and companion, Chad Buie, Scranton, Pa.; six grandchildren, David, Brian, Nikki, Rikki, Ryan and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Kai; his two beloved canine children, Michael and Mikey; a sister, Noy Syxiengmay; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sy's Buddhist funeral ritual on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at noon in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Buddhist cremation ceremony will follow at 3 p.m.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Friday Nov. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences to Sy's family.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -