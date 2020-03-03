|
Sylvia (Mimi) Kowalski, 78, of Moscow, entered into the eternal kingdom of her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, Feb. 29, at Moses Taylor Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 3, 1941, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Lezinski) Ostroski. She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul, to whom she was married for almost 57 years. Also surviving are four children, Dauna Mays; Tami Kokoskie and husband, Doug; Paul Jr. and wife, Amy; and Cheryl Davitt and husband, Joseph; as well as eight grandchildren, Kyle, Lauren, Krystian, Patryk, David, Dylan, Corey and Craig. Also surviving are her sister and best friend, Marianne Adams and husband, Frank; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, A.J. Kowalski and wife, Geri. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Ostroski.
Sylvia was a 1959 graduate of Moosic High School, where she was a member of the school band and newspaper. A graduate of the Hoyt School of Practical Nursing, she was employed for many years in the North Pocono School District.
She was devoted to her family and supported them in all of their various academic, athletic and extracurricular activities. Her religion and church were extremely important during her lifetime, and she volunteered for many church activities and functions. Other activities included serving as North Pocono PTSA president, Girl Scout and Brownie leader, 4H leader and North Pocono Booster Club activities chairwoman. She was a superb cook and baker, and she loved to crochet, making countless afghans for family, friends and the church's prayer shawl ministry. Donating her time and talents was second nature to her. Her infectious smile and outgoing personality endeared her to many friends and acquaintances throughout the years.
The family would like to thank Drs. Jeffrey Gryn, Jennifer Haggerty, Michael Sunday, Mark Frattali and Eric deWarren for the care and compassion shown to Sylvia during the past 15 months.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Joseph Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Stanislaus Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, with Prime Bishop Anthony A. Mikovsky as the celebrant. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, parish cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to St. Stanislaus Cathedral or online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_=7929&pg=personal&px=6738238.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2020