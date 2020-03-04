Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home
1101 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-3713
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home
1101 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Cathedral
529 E. Locust St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Kowalskiservices
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia A. Kowalskiservices

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia A. Kowalskiservices Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Sylvia (Mimi) Kowalski, 78, of Moscow, who entered into the eternal kingdom of her Lord and Savior, Saturday morning, Feb. 29, at Moses Taylor Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects 3 to 7 p.m. today, March 4, at the Joseph Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Stanislaus Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, with Prime Bishop Anthony A. Mikovsky as the celebrant. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, parish cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Sylvia's name to St. Stanislaus Cathedral or online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7929&pg=personal&px=6738238.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -