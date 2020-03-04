|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Sylvia (Mimi) Kowalski, 78, of Moscow, who entered into the eternal kingdom of her Lord and Savior, Saturday morning, Feb. 29, at Moses Taylor Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects 3 to 7 p.m. today, March 4, at the Joseph Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Stanislaus Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, with Prime Bishop Anthony A. Mikovsky as the celebrant. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, parish cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Sylvia's name to St. Stanislaus Cathedral or online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7929&pg=personal&px=6738238.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020