Sylvia (Szerafinski) Conte, age 78, a lifelong resident of Moosic's Greenwood section, passed away Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton, after an illness. She is survived by her best friend, travel partner and beloved husband, Emil Conte. The couple was to celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary on April 27.
Born on April 22, 1941, and daughter of the late Stanley and Sophia (Kobeski) Szerafinski, Sylvia was a graduate of South Catholic High School, class of 1958. She then began a career at Harper & Row (now HarperCollins Publishers) spanning 25 years before retiring as a customer service supervisor. A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Church before it became known as Divine Mercy Parish.
Certainly living her life to the fullest, Sylvia's interests were countless. A veteran traveler, she had spanned the globe, having trekked from the Panama Canal to the Cliffs of Moher to Venice's Grand Canal, covering much of Europe and the entire United States along the way. With Emil as her co-pilot, she had been to every U.S. state, covering much of that ground while on several cross-country road trips.
She enjoyed quilting, and was a longtime member of the church's quilting club. She loved her football, and was a loyal fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and the Penn State Nittany Lions, where she was also a season ticket holder.
Above all else came her family and dearest friends. She cherished her yearly "girls' weekend" with her daughters and nieces and her monthly lunches with her Harper co-workers. She adored her grandchildren equally as much as they loved their grandma.
A social butterfly, Sylvia was the first one to hit the dance floor at any event and never passed up a good martini at her daily 4 p.m. cocktail hour. She was caring, generous and a truly good person who will be forever missed by her loved ones.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kim Conte, of Moosic; Kristin Samsell and husband, Michael, of Taylor; and Kara Vullo and husband, Philip, of Spring Brook Twp.; her adoring grandchildren, Matthew Briskie and girlfriend, Vanessa; Tyler Briskie and wife, Lana; Chase Briskie; Amanda Barr and husband, Matt; Hailey and Michael Samsell, Dominic and Isabella Vullo; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Harper and Ryan and a fourth soon on the way; her sister, Dolores Zurek, of Moosic; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and, as a lifelong pet lover, she leaves behind her pup, "Elsa." Sisters, Marion Cavalari and Madeline White, also preceded her in death.
The service details for Sylvia's Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor, with burial to follow at St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to either St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020