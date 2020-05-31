|
Sylvia Rice (nee Leal), born on May 23, 1933, was raised in Mission, Texas. She passed away in Scranton, Pa., on May 30, 2020.
On May 25, 1953, Sylvia married the love of her life, Walter, on a ranch in Texas and relocated to Scranton, Pa., where they settled in Walter's hometown. They were married for 53 years and had five children. She was a wonderful wife and an exceptional, loving mother.
After her children were grown, she attended nursing school. Sylvia had a successful career in nursing at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, for 27 years, retiring in 1995. Prior to nursing, she joined the Air Force out of college at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, where she met her beloved late husband, Walter, a United States Army veteran.
Sylvia was adored and loved by all those who knew her. She made every person feel special. She was known for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, great sense of humor, and for giving names of endearment. She was devoted to caring for her patients, their families, and all those in need.
Sylvia loved to travel, music, and was an avid bingo player. During her childhood, she learned how to play the piano by ear and entertained everywhere there was a piano. She was director of the choir at Allied Terrace and enjoyed singing many patriotic songs. She was a member of the Ukrainian Club and her family attended St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
Sylvia devoted her life to loving and supporting her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Every conversation with Sylvia always ended with her saying, "I love you more … más, más, más."
Sylvia Rice (nee Leal), age 87, was the loving mother of Patricia Kennedy (Paul), Mary Ann Rice (Anthony Cognetti), Betty Ann Mojaddidi, Walter Rice, and Janeen Holmes (Michael LoRusso); cherished grandmother of Christine Schimelfenig (Michael), Jennifer Tressa (Brian), Shauna Jenkins (Michael), Adam Mojaddidi (Zinab), Colin Holmes and Shane Holmes; great-grandmother of Mikey and Kennedy Schimelfenig, and Jayden Jenkins; dear sister of Amparo (Iowa), Elizabeth, Maria and Rosario (all of Texas), and deceased infant brother, Joseph; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews in Texas.
The family would like to give their heartfelt gratitude to Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the love and care they provided. A special thank you to Nicole, Tom and Ellen for their compassion.
Since Sylvia enjoyed the many activities at Linwood, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 100 Lynwood Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, Attn: Activities Center.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a safe, later date.
Interment will be private in St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020