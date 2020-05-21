|
Sylvia Gioupis, 75, of Scranton, passed away May 16, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Themistocles and Grace Zotos. Sylvia graduated from PS 47, the American Sign Language & English Secondary School, in Manhattan, and attended business school. Before working part-time at the Wright Center, Sylvia worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot and she currently attended the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville.
Sylvia was the most kind, vibrant and caring person who, throughout her life, spread great humor and joy with everyone she touched. As a deaf, single mom of three boys, she raised her sons alone, making wonderful memories that her family will cherish through the years. She was very active in the deaf community, traveling all over the East Coast, gaining new friends everywhere she went and loving to reminisce with all of her friends and classmates from PS 47.
Sylvia is survived by her sons, Leonidas Gioupis and his wife, Andrea, of Spring Brook Twp.; Paul Gioupis and his wife, Maura, of Gouldsboro; and Christopher Gioupis and his wife, Deanna, of Jessup; her grandchildren, Nico and Jordan Gioupis, and Melina and Giannino Gioupis; her brother, Peter Zotos; her best friend, James Boos, of Moscow; and her furry grandpets, Roxy, Enzo, Luna and Carmella.
Sylvia is finally with her two angels: her dear mom, Grace Zotos, and her late sister, Marina Mikula.
Sylvia's funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page on Friday, May 22, at 11:15 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Sylvia, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020