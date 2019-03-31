Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sylvia Marie Buchinski, 78, Dickson City, died peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019. She was preceded in a death by her husband of 57 years, Richard A. Buchinski, on Jan. 10.



Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Jean Ricino. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and, prior to retirement, she was employed by the Windsor Inn, Jermyn.



Sylvia was a caring wife and mother who enjoyed cooking homemade Italian dishes, doing ceramic paintings and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by friends and family.



Surviving are a son, Richard Buchinski and wife, Renee, Archbald; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Buchinski; and a sister, Ester Bier; and a brother, Ralph Ricino.



Funeral services were held privately with a blessing service in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment followed at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.



To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019

