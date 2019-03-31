Sylvia Marie Buchinski, 78, Dickson City, died peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019. She was preceded in a death by her husband of 57 years, Richard A. Buchinski, on Jan. 10.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Jean Ricino. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and, prior to retirement, she was employed by the Windsor Inn, Jermyn.
Sylvia was a caring wife and mother who enjoyed cooking homemade Italian dishes, doing ceramic paintings and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Surviving are a son, Richard Buchinski and wife, Renee, Archbald; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Buchinski; and a sister, Ester Bier; and a brother, Ralph Ricino.
Funeral services were held privately with a blessing service in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment followed at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019